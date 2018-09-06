Stefan Goldmann (*1978) is a German-Bulgarian DJ and composer of electronic music. His works focus on close re-examinations of the aesthetic and technological core parameters of techno, such as sample, loop, editing, grid rhythm and track. His music was released on records since 2001 through labels such as Perlon, Innervisions and others before founding his own imprint, Macro, in 2007. Since 2006 Goldmann has also been closely associated with Berlin's Berghain / Panorama Bar club, for which he writes a column, is a co-author of its book and conceived the Elektroakustischer Salon event series.

In 2010 he collaborated with choreographer Kevin O'day on a ballet commissioned by Nationaltheater Mannheim. Since then he has realized several commissioned and site-specific works outside the club circuit, including performances at Honen-in Temple in Kyoto, Japan (also released as a recording), the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and UNESCO World Heritage Site Zollverein in Essen. In 2016 he premiered the large format music theater work Alif at Berlin's MaerzMusik festival and wrote the soundtrack to Swiss experimental documentary film A1 in the same year.