Bridie GallagherDied 9 January 2012
Bridie Gallagher
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1924-??-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/904bf33e-7918-4816-bc50-3ec9692d0814
Bridie Gallagher Biography (Wikipedia)
Bridget "Bridie" Gallagher (7 September 1924 – 9 January 2012) was an Irish singer, affectionately known as "The Girl from Donegal". She was widely regarded as "Ireland's first international pop star".
Gallagher shot to fame in 1956 with her recording of "A Mother's Love's A Blessing" and achieved international acclaim with her legendary rendition of "The Boys From County Armagh". During her career, which spans over six decades, she appeared in many leading venues across the globe. She also made songs such as "The Homes of Donegal" famous.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bridie Gallagher Tracks
Sort by
The Turfmen From Ardee
Bridie Gallagher
The Turfmen From Ardee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Turfmen From Ardee
Last played on
A Mother's Love's a Blessing
Bridie Gallagher
A Mother's Love's a Blessing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Mother's Love's a Blessing
Last played on
Boys From The County Armagh
Bridie Gallagher
Boys From The County Armagh
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boys From The County Armagh
Last played on
The Boys from Co Armagh
Bridie Gallagher
The Boys from Co Armagh
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Boys from Co Armagh
Last played on
Bridie Gallagher Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist