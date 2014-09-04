Tristan GarnerBorn 23 January 1989
Tristan Garner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1989-01-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9046327f-1bbb-45d4-ad28-dc5cf6e9366f
Tristan Garner Tracks
Sort by
Stand Up
Tristan Garner
Stand Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stand Up
Last played on
Pressure
Gregori Klosman
Pressure
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p020tlbh.jpglink
Pressure
Last played on
Tristan Garner Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist