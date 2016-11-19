The Montgomery Brothers were a jazz trio consisting of the brothers Wes Montgomery (electric guitar, 1923–1968), Buddy Montgomery (piano, vibraphone, 1930–2009) and Monk Montgomery (electric bass, double bass, 1921–1982).

During the 1950s, they were members of the Montgomery-Johnson Quintet with Alonzo Johnson and Robert Johnson. From 1957–1960 they recorded as The Mastersounds, then as the Montgomery Brothers.