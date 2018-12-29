Grasscut
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/903fa770-674b-4c4a-88bc-7dd7e63ccb69
Grasscut Biography (Wikipedia)
Grasscut are a musical group featuring composer/producer Andrew Phillips and musician/writer Marcus O'Dair. Phillips writes and produces all Grasscut music; he also sings and plays various instruments including guitar and keyboards. O'Dair manages the act and contributes keyboards and double bass. They are based in Brighton, England.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Grasscut Tracks
Sort by
Muppet (feat. Nathan Fake)
Grasscut
Muppet (feat. Nathan Fake)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04sx39r.jpglink
Muppet (feat. Nathan Fake)
Last played on
Islander
Grasscut
Islander
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Islander
Last played on
The Door In The Wall
Grasscut
The Door In The Wall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Door In The Wall
Last played on
September’s Night Sky
Grasscut
September’s Night Sky
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In Her Pride
Grasscut
In Her Pride
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Muppet (Nathan Fake Remix)
Grasscut
Muppet (Nathan Fake Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Muppet (Nathan Fake Remix)
Last played on
Pieces
Grasscut
Pieces
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pieces
Last played on
Richardson Road
Grasscut
Richardson Road
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Richardson Road
Last played on
High Down
Grasscut
High Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
High Down
Last played on
High Down (6 Music Hub Session, 24 Jul 2009)
Grasscut
High Down (6 Music Hub Session, 24 Jul 2009)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Old Machines (6 Music Hub Session, 24 Jul 2009)
Grasscut
Old Machines (6 Music Hub Session, 24 Jul 2009)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Curlews
Grasscut
Curlews
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Curlews
Last played on
Inchkeith Island
Grasscut
Inchkeith Island
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Inchkeith Island
Last played on
Red Kite (Penguin Cafe Remix)
Grasscut
Red Kite (Penguin Cafe Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Red Kite (Penguin Cafe Remix)
Last played on
The Tin Man - 6 Music Session 09/07/2010
Grasscut
The Tin Man - 6 Music Session 09/07/2010
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Tin Man - 6 Music Session 09/07/2010
High Down - 6 Music Session 09/07/2010
Grasscut
High Down - 6 Music Session 09/07/2010
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
High Down - 6 Music Session 09/07/2010
The Door In The Wall - 6 Music Session 09/07/2010
Grasscut
The Door In The Wall - 6 Music Session 09/07/2010
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Red Kite
Grasscut
Red Kite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgl3.jpglink
Red Kite
Last played on
Halflife
Grasscut
Halflife
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Halflife
Last played on
Fallwater (Oliver Coates Remix)
Grasscut
Fallwater (Oliver Coates Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Radar (John Metcalfe Remix)
Grasscut
Radar (John Metcalfe Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Field
Grasscut
The Field
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Field
Last played on
Lights
Grasscut
Lights
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Radar
Grasscut
Radar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Radar
Last played on
Beacon
Grasscut
Beacon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beacon
Last played on
Red Kite
Grasscut
Red Kite
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Red Kite
Last played on
Catholic Architecture
Grasscut
Catholic Architecture
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Catholic Architecture
Last played on
Playlists featuring Grasscut
Grasscut Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist