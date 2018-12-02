Raymond LeppardBorn 1 August 1927
Raymond Leppard
1927-08-01
Raymond Leppard Biography (Wikipedia)
Raymond John Leppard CBE (born 11 August 1927) is a British conductor, harpsichordist, and editor.
He was born in London and grew up in Bath, Somerset, where he was educated at the City of Bath Boys' School, now known as the Beechen Cliff School. A student of harpsichord and viola at Trinity College, Cambridge, he also was active as a choral conductor and served as music director of the Cambridge Philharmonic Society. In the 1960s, Leppard played an instrumental role in the rebirth of interest in baroque music; in particular, he was one of the first major conductors to perform baroque opera.
Raymond Leppard Tracks
Concerto for four keyboards BWV1065
Johann Sebastian Bach
Concerto for four keyboards BWV1065
Concerto for four keyboards BWV1065
Orchestra
Imagine the triumphant procession (Peter and the Wolf)
Sergei Prokofiev
Imagine the triumphant procession (Peter and the Wolf)
Imagine the triumphant procession (Peter and the Wolf)
Fantasy on a Hymn Tune
Thomas Canning
Fantasy on a Hymn Tune
Fantasy on a Hymn Tune
J.S.Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No5 in D, BWV1050 - 3. Allegro
José‐Luis García
J.S.Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No5 in D, BWV1050 - 3. Allegro
J.S.Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No5 in D, BWV1050 - 3. Allegro
Trumpet Concerto in D major
Johann Friedrich Fasch
Trumpet Concerto in D major
Trumpet Concerto in D major
Guitar Concerto No.1 in A Major, Op.30: II. Siciliana (Andantino)
Mauro Giuliani
Guitar Concerto No.1 in A Major, Op.30: II. Siciliana (Andantino)
Guitar Concerto No.1 in A Major, Op.30: II. Siciliana (Andantino)
Ombra mai fù (Serse)
George Frideric Handel
Ombra mai fù (Serse)
Ombra mai fù (Serse)
Sinfonia in E flat major, Wq. 183/2
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
Sinfonia in E flat major, Wq. 183/2
Sinfonia in E flat major, Wq. 183/2
Trumpet Concerto in E major (3rd mvt)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel
Trumpet Concerto in E major (3rd mvt)
Trumpet Concerto in E major (3rd mvt)
Dopo notte (Ariodante)
George Frideric Handel
Dopo notte (Ariodante)
Dopo notte (Ariodante)
Cor anglais concerto in E flat major
Josef Fiala
Cor anglais concerto in E flat major
Cor anglais concerto in E flat major
Che farò senza Euride (Orfeo ed Euridice)
Christoph Willibald Gluck
Che farò senza Euride (Orfeo ed Euridice)
Che farò senza Euride (Orfeo ed Euridice)
Concerto for 2 harpsichords in C minor, BWV 1060 (1st mvt)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Concerto for 2 harpsichords in C minor, BWV 1060 (1st mvt)
Concerto for 2 harpsichords in C minor, BWV 1060 (1st mvt)
Trumpet Concerto in E major (1st mvt)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel
Trumpet Concerto in E major (1st mvt)
Trumpet Concerto in E major (1st mvt)
Oboe concerto in G minor, HWV.287 (1st mvt: Grave)
George Frideric Handel
Oboe concerto in G minor, HWV.287 (1st mvt: Grave)
Oboe concerto in G minor, HWV.287 (1st mvt: Grave)
O had I Jubal's lyre (Joshua)
George Frideric Handel
O had I Jubal's lyre (Joshua)
O had I Jubal's lyre (Joshua)
Come away, fellow sailors (Dido and Aeneas)
Henry Purcell
Come away, fellow sailors (Dido and Aeneas)
Come away, fellow sailors (Dido and Aeneas)
Come, come! No time for lamentation (Samson)
George Frideric Handel
Come, come! No time for lamentation (Samson)
Come, come! No time for lamentation (Samson)
Atalanta - Care Selve
George Frideric Handel
Atalanta - Care Selve
Atalanta - Care Selve
Ariodante - Dopo notte atra e funest
George Frideric Handel
Ariodante - Dopo notte atra e funest
Ariodante - Dopo notte atra e funest
Kramer V Kramer (1979) - The Gordian Knot Untied
Henry Purcell
Kramer V Kramer (1979) - The Gordian Knot Untied
Kramer V Kramer (1979) - The Gordian Knot Untied
Trumpet Concerto No.2
Michael Haydn
Trumpet Concerto No.2
Trumpet Concerto No.2
Samson, oratorio, HWV 57: Let the Bright Seraphim
Edita Gruberová
Samson, oratorio, HWV 57: Let the Bright Seraphim
Samson, oratorio, HWV 57: Let the Bright Seraphim
Orfeo ed Euridice - opera in 3 acts
Christoph Willibald Gluck
Orfeo ed Euridice - opera in 3 acts
Orfeo ed Euridice - opera in 3 acts
Clarinet Concerto in A, K622 (2nd mvt: Adagio)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Clarinet Concerto in A, K622 (2nd mvt: Adagio)
Clarinet Concerto in A, K622 (2nd mvt: Adagio)
I tre amanti (Overture)
Domenico Cimarosa
I tre amanti (Overture)
I tre amanti (Overture)
Kramer vs Kramer (1979) - Mandolin Concerto in C major - 1st mvt
Antonio Vivaldi
Kramer vs Kramer (1979) - Mandolin Concerto in C major - 1st mvt
Kramer vs Kramer (1979) - Mandolin Concerto in C major - 1st mvt
Das Lied Von Der Erde - Der Einsame im Herbst
Gustav Mahler
Das Lied Von Der Erde - Der Einsame im Herbst
Das Lied Von Der Erde - Der Einsame im Herbst
Orchestra
Orfeo Ed Euridice - Ah! Se intorno a quest'urna fune
Christoph Willibald Gluck
Orfeo Ed Euridice - Ah! Se intorno a quest'urna fune
Orfeo Ed Euridice - Ah! Se intorno a quest'urna fune
Dido and Aeneas / Act 3 - "Thy hand, Belinda...When I am laid in earth"
Henry Purcell
Dido and Aeneas / Act 3 - "Thy hand, Belinda...When I am laid in earth"
Dido and Aeneas / Act 3 - "Thy hand, Belinda...When I am laid in earth"
Sarabande in D minor
English Chamber Orchestra
Sarabande in D minor
Sarabande in D minor
A Hymne to God the Father
Pelham Humfrey
A Hymne to God the Father
A Hymne to God the Father
Johnny Appleseed Suite (Prayer & Cathedral Vision)
Hoagy Carmichael
Johnny Appleseed Suite (Prayer & Cathedral Vision)
Johnny Appleseed Suite (Prayer & Cathedral Vision)
Music Arranger
Orchestra
Trumpet Concerto in E or E flat major
Johann Nepomuk Hummel
Trumpet Concerto in E or E flat major
Trumpet Concerto in E or E flat major
Ohime ch'io cado
Claudio Monteverdi
Ohime ch'io cado
Ohime ch'io cado
Clarinet Concerto in A Major, K.622 (1st mvt: Allegro)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Clarinet Concerto in A Major, K.622 (1st mvt: Allegro)
Clarinet Concerto in A Major, K.622 (1st mvt: Allegro)
Past BBC Events
Proms 1993: Prom 52 - Young Person's Concert
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/epc4fx
Royal Albert Hall
1993-08-30T02:35:40
30
Aug
1993
Proms 1993: Prom 52 - Young Person's Concert
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1986: Prom 60 - Last Night of the Proms 1986
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ercq9r
Royal Albert Hall
1986-09-13T02:35:40
13
Sep
1986
Proms 1986: Prom 60 - Last Night of the Proms 1986
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1986: Prom 57
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4x3d4
Royal Albert Hall
1986-09-10T02:35:40
10
Sep
1986
Proms 1986: Prom 57
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1984: Prom 06
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eh4rzc
Royal Albert Hall
1984-07-24T02:35:40
24
Jul
1984
Proms 1984: Prom 06
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1982: Prom 43
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ec4rzc
Royal Albert Hall
1982-08-27T02:35:40
27
Aug
1982
Proms 1982: Prom 43
Royal Albert Hall
