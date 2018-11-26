AC AcousticsFormed 1990. Disbanded 2003
AC Acoustics
1990
AC Acoustics Biography (Wikipedia)
AC Acoustics were a Scottish indie rock band from Glasgow, formed in 1990. Over their thirteen years of existence, they released a string of singles, EPs and albums on a number of independent record labels. They split up in 2003.
AC Acoustics Tracks
Stunt Girl
Stunt Girl
Stunt Girl
Hand Passes Plenty
Hand Passes Plenty
Hand Passes Plenty
I Messiah, Am Jailer
I Messiah, Am Jailer
I Messiah, Am Jailer
Red Not Yellow (Radio 1 Session, 24 Jan 1997)
Red Not Yellow (Radio 1 Session, 24 Jan 1997)
Bluff Drive By (Radio 1 Session, 24 Jan 1997)
Bluff Drive By (Radio 1 Session, 24 Jan 1997)
I Messiah Am Jailer (Radio 1 Session, 24 Jan 1997)
I Messiah Am Jailer (Radio 1 Session, 24 Jan 1997)
Hand Passes Empty (Radio 1 Session, 24 Jan 1997)
Hand Passes Empty (Radio 1 Session, 24 Jan 1997)
Mother Head Sander
Mother Head Sander
Mother Head Sander
Hand Passes Empty
Hand Passes Empty
Hand Passes Empty
Clone Of Al Capone (Radio 1 Session, 3 Mar 2002)
Clone Of Al Capone (Radio 1 Session, 3 Mar 2002)
Shoka
Shoka
Shoka
AC Acoustics Links
