Maria Roe Vincent is a singer, composer and vocal arranger. She has worked with the Indian music industry's best music directors such as A. R. Rahman, Harris Jayaraj, D. Imman, Vijay Antony, Srinivas, Anirudh Ravichander, S. J. Surya and Joshua Sridhar[citation needed]. Her hit songs include "Adiye" from the movie Kadal and "Hey" from the movie Vanakkam Chennai. Her vocal arrangements have been featured in block buster movies such as Kadal, Mariyan, Highway, Million Dollar Arm, Yaamirukka Bayamey and many more. Her work has called her to arrange and produce for various TV shows such as Vijay TV's Airtel Super Singer in Chennai and Mazhavil Manorama's Josco Indian Voice in Kerala and Superstar in Astro TV, Malaysia. She conducts a choral vocal group named El Fé, is the lead singer of her band Overtone and performs in various shows and concerts with them.