Unni Løvlid (born 23 March 1976) is a Norwegian musician. She was raised in Hornindal, Sogn og Fjordane, where she was taught to play piano, fiddle, and Hardanger fiddle. Her interest in folk music was initiated by her mother, Oline Ragnhild Løvlid who taught her about the traditional music of Nordfjord.

