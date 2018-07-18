Unni LøvlidBorn 23 March 1976
Unni Løvlid
1976-03-23
Unni Løvlid Biography (Wikipedia)
Unni Løvlid (born 23 March 1976) is a Norwegian musician. She was raised in Hornindal, Sogn og Fjordane, where she was taught to play piano, fiddle, and Hardanger fiddle. Her interest in folk music was initiated by her mother, Oline Ragnhild Løvlid who taught her about the traditional music of Nordfjord.
Unni Løvlid Tracks
Saa Glad Som Jeg Til Senga Gaa
Unni Løvlid
Saa Glad Som Jeg Til Senga Gaa
Saa Glad Som Jeg Til Senga Gaa
Saa Glad Som Jeg Til Senga Gaa
Unni Lorlid
Saa Glad Som Jeg Til Senga Gaa
Saa Glad Som Jeg Til Senga Gaa
O At Skue
Unni Løvlid
O At Skue
O At Skue
Vel Oplyste Laeremester!
Unni Løvlid
Vel Oplyste Laeremester!
Vel Oplyste Laeremester!
Kvilesteinen
Unni Løvlid
Kvilesteinen
Kvilesteinen
Vind, Kom (feat. Frode Haltli, Lene Grenager, Ragnhild Furebotten, Hild Sofie Tafjord, Helge Norbakken, Deathprod & Håkon Kornstad)
Unni Løvlid
Vind, Kom (feat. Frode Haltli, Lene Grenager, Ragnhild Furebotten, Hild Sofie Tafjord, Helge Norbakken, Deathprod & Håkon Kornstad)
Den Fyrste Song
Traditional Norwegian & Unni Løvlid
Den Fyrste Song
Den Fyrste Song
Songs from Sogn og Fjordane, Norway
Trad, Håkon Thelin & Unni Løvlid
Songs from Sogn og Fjordane, Norway
Songs from Sogn og Fjordane, Norway
Vind, Kom (featuring Håkon Kornstad, Hild Tafjord, Helge Norbakken, Lene Grenager, Fode Ha
Unni Løvlid
Vind, Kom (featuring Håkon Kornstad, Hild Tafjord, Helge Norbakken, Lene Grenager, Fode Ha
