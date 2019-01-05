KuruptUS rapper. Born 23 November 1972
Kurupt
1972-11-23
Kurupt Biography (Wikipedia)
Ricardo Emmanuel Brown (born November 23, 1972) is an American rapper and actor, better known by his stage name Kurupt. His career began in the early 1990s when he was signed to Death Row Records and shortly after formed the duo Tha Dogg Pound with Daz Dillinger. After leaving Death Row in 1996, he signed with A&M and released his debut studio album, Kuruption! in 1998. He is also a member of the hip-hop supergroups The HRSMN and Diirty OGz.
Kurupt Tracks
The Next Episode (feat. Snoop Dogg, Kurupt & Nate Dogg)
Dr. Dre
The Next Episode (feat. Snoop Dogg, Kurupt & Nate Dogg)
The Next Episode (feat. Snoop Dogg, Kurupt & Nate Dogg)
Xxplosive (feat. Nate Dogg, Hittman & Kurupt)
Dr. Dre
Xxplosive (feat. Nate Dogg, Hittman & Kurupt)
Xxplosive (feat. Nate Dogg, Hittman & Kurupt)
It's Over
Kurupt
It's Over
It's Over
Where I Wanna Be (feat. Kurupt & Nate Dogg)
Shade Sheist
Where I Wanna Be (feat. Kurupt & Nate Dogg)
Where I Wanna Be (feat. Kurupt & Nate Dogg)
