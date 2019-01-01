Lūcija GarūtaBorn 14 May 1902. Died 15 February 1977
Lūcija Garūta
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1902-05-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9034ddf9-5e79-4c8c-aac5-56a0f63f1f18
Lūcija Garūta Biography (Wikipedia)
Lūcija Garūta (born 14 May 1902, Riga, Russian Empire – died 15 February 1977, Riga, Latvian SSR) was a Latvian pianist, poet and composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lūcija Garūta Tracks
Sort by
Lūcija Garūta Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist