Micachu Biography (Wikipedia)
Mica Levi (born February 1987), also known by her stage name Micachu, is an English singer, songwriter, composer and producer. She is classically trained and since 2008 has released experimental pop music with her band Micachu and the Shapes, including their critically praised debut album Jewellery in 2009.
In 2014, Levi branched out into film composing, creating the score for the Jonathan Glazer film Under the Skin. Her work was widely praised and Levi received a European Film Award for Best Composer and a BAFTA Award for Best Film Music nomination. Her score for Pablo Larraín's Jackie received an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Score.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Micachu Tracks
Chimes 7
Micachu
Chimes 7
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvk5.jpglink
Chimes 7
Last played on
Marilyn (feat. Micachu)
Mount Kimbie
Marilyn (feat. Micachu)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p054fkq8.jpglink
Marilyn (feat. Micachu)
Last played on
What I Can See
Ben Vince
What I Can See
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvk5.jpglink
What I Can See
Last played on
Riding Through Drinking Harpo Dine
Eliza McCarthy And Mica Levi
Riding Through Drinking Harpo Dine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Riding Through Drinking Harpo Dine
Performer
Last played on
Go
Tirzah
Go
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvk5.jpglink
Go
Last played on
More Red
Micachu
More Red
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvk5.jpglink
More Red
Last played on
Lips
Micachu
Lips
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvk5.jpglink
Lips
Last played on
I'm Not Dancing
Tirzah
I'm Not Dancing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvk5.jpglink
I'm Not Dancing
Last played on
Micachu Links
Similar Artists
