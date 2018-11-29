Ben Watt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p021xnq9.jpg
1962-12-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9030ae90-4db2-4a9c-aa08-01cf17a86b58
Ben Watt Biography (Wikipedia)
Benjamin Brian Thomas Watt (born 6 December 1962) is a British musician, singer, songwriter, author, DJ and radio presenter, best known as one half of the duo Everything but the Girl.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ben Watt Performances & Interviews
- Ben Watt - Interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p024rn73.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p024rn73.jpg2014-08-14T11:15:00.000ZEverything But The Girl's Ben Watt joins Simon to talk about his latest album Hendra, book and Barnet FC.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p024rn7m
Ben Watt - Interview
- Ben Watt - Interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0228l2v.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0228l2v.jpg2014-07-05T17:33:00.000ZMusician, writer, DJ and producer Ben Watt talks about his latest album.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0228l2y
Ben Watt - Interview
- Ben Watt speaks to Janice Longhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p020dq93.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p020dq93.jpg2014-06-05T11:33:00.000ZBen Watt of Everything But The Girl does the Spoken Word session for Janice Long.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p020dq9g
Ben Watt speaks to Janice Long
- Ben Watt talks to Mark Radcliffehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01tbdqw.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01tbdqw.jpg2014-03-05T16:12:00.000ZMark presents the show solo and is joined by musician and producer Ben Watt.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01tbdr8
Ben Watt talks to Mark Radcliffe
Ben Watt Tracks
Sort by
Forget
Ben Watt
Forget
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p021yd8j.jpglink
Forget
Last played on
Pop A Cap In Yo' Ass
Ben Watt
Pop A Cap In Yo' Ass
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p021xnq9.jpglink
Pop A Cap In Yo' Ass
Last played on
Hard Candy Christmas
Jono Ma
Hard Candy Christmas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh37.jpglink
Hard Candy Christmas
Last played on
Some Things Don't Matter
Ben Watt
Some Things Don't Matter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p021xnq9.jpglink
Some Things Don't Matter
Last played on
Like a Snowman
Steve Pearce
Like a Snowman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh37.jpglink
Like a Snowman
Last played on
Running With The Front Runners
Ben Watt
Running With The Front Runners
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p021xnq9.jpglink
Pop A Cap In Yo Ass (feat. Estelle)
Ben Watt
Pop A Cap In Yo Ass (feat. Estelle)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p021xnq9.jpglink
Pop A Cap In Yo Ass (feat. Estelle)
Last played on
Hendra
Ben Watt
Hendra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p021xnq9.jpglink
Hendra
Last played on
Walter And John
Ben Watt
Walter And John
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p021xnq9.jpglink
Walter And John
Last played on
Bricks And Wood
Ben Watt
Bricks And Wood
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p021xnq9.jpglink
Bricks And Wood
Last played on
Soho (6 Music session, 23 May 2016)
Ben Watt
Soho (6 Music session, 23 May 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p021xnq9.jpglink
Soho (6 Music session, 23 May 2016)
Last played on
Between Two Fires
Ben Watt
Between Two Fires
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p021xnq9.jpglink
Between Two Fires
Last played on
Fever Dream
Ben Watt
Fever Dream
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p021xnq9.jpglink
Fever Dream
Last played on
New Year of Grace
Ben Watt
New Year of Grace
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p021xnq9.jpglink
New Year of Grace
Last played on
Gradually
Ben Watt
Gradually
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p021xnq9.jpglink
Gradually
Last played on
Never Goes Away
Ben Watt
Never Goes Away
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p021xnq9.jpglink
Never Goes Away
Last played on
Another Conversation With Myself
Ben Watt
Another Conversation With Myself
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p021xnq9.jpglink
Another Conversation With Myself
Last played on
Hendra (6 Music Session, 14 April 2014)
Ben Watt
Hendra (6 Music Session, 14 April 2014)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p021xnq9.jpglink
Hendra (6 Music Session, 14 April 2014)
Last played on
Golden Ratio (6Music Session, 14 April 2014)
Ben Watt
Golden Ratio (6Music Session, 14 April 2014)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p021xnq9.jpglink
Golden Ratio (6Music Session, 14 April 2014)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Ben Watt
Ben Watt Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Saint Etienne - Dive
-
Saint Etienne - Sylvie
-
Saint Etienne explore the key themes within their latest album Home Counties
-
Saint Etienne's Pete, The Wytches' Dan, and Elastica's Justin explain why Brighton's the place to be
-
"I think we pushed in front of the Beastie Boys and they weren't very happy..." - When Saint Etienne first met Katie
-
Saint Etienne - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
-
‘It was exactly what I was hoping it would be’ - Saint Etienne’s Bob Stanley on their first visit to New York
-
Sarah Cracknell chats to Liz
-
St Etienne talk to Radcliffe and Maconie
Back to artist