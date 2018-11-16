Józef WieniawskiBorn 23 May 1837. Died 11 November 1912
1837-05-23
Józef Wieniawski Biography (Wikipedia)
Józef Wieniawski (23 May 1837 – 11 November 1912) was a Polish pianist, composer, conductor and teacher. He was born in Lublin, the younger brother of the famous violinist Henryk Wieniawski. After Franz Liszt, he was the first pianist to publicly perform all the études by Chopin. He appeared with Liszt in recitals in Paris, London, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Brussels, Leipzig and Amsterdam.
Although now neglected, Józef Wieniawski enjoyed a reputation as one of Europe's finest musicians. At the very end of his life a young journalist asked him how long he intended to serve music. He replied: "As long as I remain young!"
Symphony in D (Op.49)
Thème original varié, Op 15
Thème original varié, Op 15
