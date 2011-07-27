The Lonely ForestFormed 2005. Disbanded May 2014
The Lonely Forest
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2005
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9029fab6-3c34-4c50-878f-4434ab5a2a4e
The Lonely Forest Biography (Wikipedia)
The Lonely Forest is an American indie rock band from Anacortes, Washington with two EP’s and four studio albums. In 2011 lead singer, John Van Deusen, was selected for Seattle Weekly’s best male vocalist award and the band appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The group went on indefinite hiatus in 2014.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Lonely Forest Tracks
Sort by
We Sing in Time
The Lonely Forest
We Sing in Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Sing in Time
Last played on
The Lonely Forest Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist