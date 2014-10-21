Ismael Fernández de la Cuesta (born 1939) is a Spanish vocalist and musicologist specialising in Gregorian chant.

Fernández de la Cuesta was born in the village of Neila, Burgos, Spain. He entered the Abbey of Santo Domingo de Silos at a young age. After a period of study in France, he returned to direct the abbey choir from 1962 to 1973, when he left monastic life. He subsequently taught at the Madrid Royal Conservatory.