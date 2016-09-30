Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri (born April 19, 1970) is a Puerto Rican-born Mexican singer and icon in Latin America, often referred to as El Sol de México (The Sun of Mexico). He is widely regarded by many as the most successful artist in Latin American history, having successfully performed in a wide range of musical styles, including pop, ballads, boleros, tangos, jazz, big band and mariachi. Luis Miguel is also recognized as the only Latin singer of his generation to not crossover to the anglo market during the "Latin Explosion" in the 1990s. Despite singing only in Spanish, he continued to be the best selling Latin artist in the 1990s, and was credited for popularizing the bolero genre into the mainstream market. To date, he has sold over 100 million records worldwide.

Latin pop music, along with his personal life and showmanship on stage, has made Luis Miguel popular for nearly his entire career, which started in Mexico in 1982. Having won his first Grammy Award at the age of fourteen for his duet "Me Gustas Tal Como Eres" with Sheena Easton, he is the youngest male artist in music history to have received this accolade. In 1991, the RIAA recognized the high sales for his 1991 album Romance, itself being the third best-selling music album in Mexico, and one of the best-selling Spanish language albums of all time. He was the first Latin artist to have been awarded two Platinum certified Spanish-language albums in the United States with Romance and Segundo Romance the latter earning him 35 platinum records throughout Central and South America. He is also recognized by Billboard, as the artist with the most top 10 hits on the Billboard's Hot Latin Songs chart. His album Complices was released in 2008 and peaked at No.10 on the Billboard Top 200, it is the highest position a fully Spanish composed album has reached. His most recent album ¡México Por Siempre! was released in 2017, it earned him his second No. 1 on the Billboard Regional Mexican Albums and...