Norbert BalatschBaritone, chorus master and conductor. Born 10 March 1928
Norbert Balatsch
1928-03-10
Norbert Balatsch Biography (Wikipedia)
Norbert Balatsch (born 10 March 1928, Vienna) is an Austrian conductor and chorus master. He began his career as a baritone in the opera chorus of the Vienna State Opera. He eventually became the long term chorus master at that house and for many years was the chorus master of the Bayreuth Festival. He has prepared choruses for numerous recordings, two of which have won Grammy Awards. He is currently the chorus master of the Coro dell'Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia.
In the early 1970s, Professor Balatsch (whose surname is sometimes spelt Balaatsch) was the Chorus Master of the (then) New Philharmonia Chorus, which was previously and later known as simply the Philharmonia Chorus.
Norbert Balatsch Tracks
Humming Chorus (Madam Butterfly)
Giacomo Puccini
Humming Chorus (Madam Butterfly)
Humming Chorus (Madam Butterfly)
Anvil Chorus (Il trovatore)
Giuseppe Verdi
Anvil Chorus (Il trovatore)
Anvil Chorus (Il trovatore)
