MC D.R.S. (Del Rok Ski) is a British rapper. Born Delroy Pottinger. Famous for being one third of UK Hip Hop trio, Broke 'n' £nglish and for his collaborations with the likes of Calibre, Marcus Intalex, Lynx, LTJ Bukem, Icicle, LSB and many more.

In the 1990's he landed a spot as the resident MC at Club Xtreme and came into contact with drum and bass artist LTJ Bukem and rapper MC Conrad. He proved to be one of comparatively few rappers who could keep up with the intense rhythmic intricacies of drum n bass, and appears on many of Bukem's tracks.

He released his debut LP "I Don't Usually Like MC's But..." on Manchester drum and bass label Soul:R. The album featured production from a host of drum & Bass names including dBridge, Lynx, Marcus Intalex, Genotype, Dub Phizix, S.P.Y and Enei

His second LP "Mid Mic Crisis" was also released on Soul:R.