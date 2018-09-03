Klaus Lohrer
Klaus Lohrer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/902142dd-98f2-437c-b375-4afd3a73dbad
Klaus Lohrer Tracks
Sort by
Wind Octet in E flat major, Op 103
Ludwig van Beethoven
Wind Octet in E flat major, Op 103
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Wind Octet in E flat major, Op 103
Last played on
Divertimento concertante for Double Bass and Orchestra (4th mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Divertimento concertante for Double Bass and Orchestra (4th mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Divertimento concertante for Double Bass and Orchestra (4th mvt)
Last played on
Wind Octet in E flat major, Op 103 (4th mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Wind Octet in E flat major, Op 103 (4th mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Wind Octet in E flat major, Op 103 (4th mvt)
Last played on
Septet in E flat major, Op 20 arr Druzecky (5th mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Septet in E flat major, Op 20 arr Druzecky (5th mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Septet in E flat major, Op 20 arr Druzecky (5th mvt)
Last played on
Septet in E flat major, Op 20 arr Druzecky (4th mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Septet in E flat major, Op 20 arr Druzecky (4th mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Septet in E flat major, Op 20 arr Druzecky (4th mvt)
Last played on
Wind Octet in E flat major, Op 103 (2nd mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Wind Octet in E flat major, Op 103 (2nd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Wind Octet in E flat major, Op 103 (2nd mvt)
Last played on
Septet in E flat major, Op 20 arr Druzecky (3rd mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Septet in E flat major, Op 20 arr Druzecky (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Septet in E flat major, Op 20 arr Druzecky (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Wind Octet in E flat major, Op 103 (1st mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Wind Octet in E flat major, Op 103 (1st mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Wind Octet in E flat major, Op 103 (1st mvt)
Last played on
Back to artist