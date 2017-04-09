The Rosenberg Trio is a Dutch jazz band consisting of lead guitarist Stochelo Rosenberg, rhythm guitarist Nous'che Rosenberg and bassist Nonnie Rosenberg. The band is influenced by Django Reinhardt, the gypsy jazz guitarist of the 1930s.

The group's first album was Seresta in 1989. Notable events include the release in 2010 of Djangologists a DVD featuring a recording tribute to Django Reinhardt, and the 1992 live album The Rosenberg Trio: Live at the North Sea Jazz Festival, which captured the trio at an eclectic, youthful high point.

There is no exact date before 1989 when the Rosenberg Trio began playing under that name. Two of the Rosenbergs, Nous'che and Nonnie, are sons of Sani Rosenberg, a musician in the Dutch Gypsy community. Having been raised in a very musical family, they all were influenced by the music of Django Reinhardt.

Nous'che started playing with his cousin and buddy, Stochelo Rosenberg, when Stochelo was about 10 years old.

Nous'che and Stochelo both own Selmer guitars: Nous'che a "D-hole" and Stochelo an "oval-hole" (which was the model Django Reinhardt favoured).