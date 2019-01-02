Edgar Meyer (born November 24, 1960) is an American bassist, multi-instrumentalist and composer. His styles include classical, bluegrass, newgrass, and jazz. Meyer has worked as a session musician in Nashville, part of various chamber groups, a composer, and an arranger. His collaborators have spanned a wide range of musical styles and talents; among them are Joshua Bell, Hilary Hahn, Yo-Yo Ma, Jerry Douglas, Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Sam Bush, James Taylor, Chris Thile, Mike Marshall, Mark O'Connor, Alison Krauss, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Guy Clark, and the trio Nickel Creek.

Meyer participates yearly in a bluegrass super group in Telluride, Colorado, at their annual Bluegrass Festival known as the House Band. The band also consists of Meyer's contemporaries Sam Bush, Béla Fleck, Jerry Douglas, and Stuart Duncan.