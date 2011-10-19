AtomicNorwegian-Swedish jazz band. Formed 1999
Atomic
1999
Atomic Biography (Wikipedia)
Atomic is a Norwegian/Swedish jazz band formed in 1999, composed of musicians from the top stratum of the European jazz circuit. Atomic has established itself as one of the most respected "new" constellations in jazz. In 2014, original drummer Paal Nilssen-Love was replaced by Hans Hulbækmo.
Atomic Tracks
Break Of Dawn
Atomic
Break Of Dawn
Break Of Dawn
Last played on
Andersonville
Atomic
Andersonville
Andersonville
Unity Toccata
Atomic
Unity Toccata
Unity Toccata
Sanguine
Atomic
Sanguine
Sanguine
Panama
Atomic
Panama
Panama
Fishers
Atomic
Fishers
Fishers
Union Tocata
Atomic
Union Tocata
Union Tocata
Last played on
Songville
Atomic
Songville
Songville
Last played on
Bop About
Atomic
Bop About
Bop About
Last played on
