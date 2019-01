Atomic is a Norwegian/Swedish jazz band formed in 1999, composed of musicians from the top stratum of the European jazz circuit. Atomic has established itself as one of the most respected "new" constellations in jazz. In 2014, original drummer Paal Nilssen-Love was replaced by Hans Hulbækmo.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia