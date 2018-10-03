Massimo Morante
Massimo Morante Biography (Wikipedia)
Massimo Morante is an Italian musician. He is the guitar player for the Italian progressive rock band Goblin. Goblin provided soundtracks for several horror films, including Dario Argento's Deep Red (1975) and Suspiria (1977), and George A. Romero's Dawn of the Dead (1978).
Tenebre
Claudio Simonetti
