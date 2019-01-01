Charles Lucien LambertBorn 1828. Died 1896
Charles Lucien Lambert
1828
Charles Lucien Lambert Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Lucien Lambert, also known as Lucien Lambert, Sr. (1828–1896), was a black American pianist, music teacher and composer, born a free person of color in New Orleans before the American Civil War. He and his family were noted for talent in music and gained international acclaim.
