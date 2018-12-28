Tom ScottSaxophonist. Born 19 May 1948
Tom Scott
1948-05-19
Tom Scott Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas Wright Scott (born May 19, 1948) is an American saxophonist, composer, and arranger. He was a member of The Blues Brothers and led the jazz fusion group L.A. Express.
Tom Scott Tracks
STARSKY & HUTCH
Tom Scott
STARSKY & HUTCH
STARSKY & HUTCH
Last played on
He's Too Young
Tom Scott
He's Too Young
He's Too Young
Last played on
Gotcha (Theme From Starsky & Hutch)
Tom Scott
Gotcha (Theme From Starsky & Hutch)
Gotcha (Theme From Starsky & Hutch)
Last played on
Starsky And Hutch
Thomas Scott
Starsky And Hutch
Starsky And Hutch
Performer
Last played on
Gotcha (Starsky and Hutch theme)
Tom Scott
Gotcha (Starsky and Hutch theme)
Gotcha (Starsky and Hutch theme)
Last played on
What Can I Say
Vincent DeRosa
What Can I Say
What Can I Say
Last played on
Theme From Taxi Driver
Bernard Herrmann
Theme From Taxi Driver
Theme From Taxi Driver
Last played on
Don't Get Any Better
Tom Scott
Don't Get Any Better
Don't Get Any Better
Last played on
You've Got A Friend In Me
Tom Scott
You've Got A Friend In Me
You've Got A Friend In Me
Last played on
Down To You
Joni Mitchell
Down To You
Down To You
Last played on
Car On A Hill
Joni Mitchell
Car On A Hill
Car On A Hill
Last played on
Today
Tom Scott
Today
Today
Last played on
Tom Scott Links
