Flyleaf is an American rock band formed in Bell County, Texas, in 2002. The band has charted on mainstream rock, Christian pop and Christian metal genres. They performed around the United States in 2003 until releasing their eponymous debut album, Flyleaf, in 2005. The album went platinum after selling more than one million copies. The band won an online poll on Yahoo.com and was named Yahoo!'s Who's Next band of the month in March 2006 and they were named MTV's artist of the week on December 24, 2007. Flyleaf released their second album Memento Mori on November 10, 2009, which debuted and peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard charts. Flyleaf's third album New Horizons was released on October 30, 2012. Shortly before the album's release, lead vocalist Lacey Sturm announced her departure. Kristen May subsequently became the new lead vocalist. May sang with the band until August 2016, when she announced her departure from the band.