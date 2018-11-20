Giuseppe Maria OrlandiniBorn 4 April 1676. Died 24 October 1760
Giuseppe Maria Orlandini
1676-04-04
Giuseppe Maria Orlandini Biography (Wikipedia)
Giuseppe Maria Orlandini (4 April 1676 – 24 October 1760) was an Italian baroque composer particularly known for his more than 40 operas and intermezzos. Highly regarded by music historians of his day like Francesco Saverio Quadrio, Jean-Benjamin de La Borde and Charles Burney, Orlandini, along with Vivaldi, is considered one of the major creators of the new style of opera that dominated the second decade of the 18th century.
Giuseppe Maria Orlandini Tracks
Giusti cieli! Eterni Dei!, from 'L'innocenza giustificata'
'Scherza in mar la navicella' (from Adelaide)
Adelaide
