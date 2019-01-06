Jackie TrentBorn 6 September 1940. Died 21 March 2015
Jackie Trent
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p061vvfs.jpg
1940-09-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/900f8337-1b69-4ac2-94e8-3243708e3765
Jackie Trent Biography (Wikipedia)
Jackie Trent (born Yvonne Burgess, 6 September 1940 – 21 March 2015) was an English singer-songwriter and actress.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jackie Trent Performances & Interviews
Jackie Trent Tracks
Sort by
Where Are You Now (My Love)
Jackie Trent
Where Are You Now (My Love)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061vvjg.jpglink
Where Are You Now (My Love)
Last played on
Neighbours
Tony Hatch
Neighbours
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfng.jpglink
Neighbours
Last played on
You Baby
Jackie Trent
You Baby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061vvjg.jpglink
You Baby
Last played on
On The Other Side Of The Tracks
Jackie Trent
On The Other Side Of The Tracks
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061vvjg.jpglink
On The Other Side Of The Tracks
Last played on
Where are you Now
Jackie Trent
Where are you Now
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061vvjg.jpglink
Where are you Now
Last played on
The Two Of Us
Jackie Trent
The Two Of Us
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061vvjg.jpglink
The Two Of Us
Last played on
Neighbours
Barry Crocker
Neighbours
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04ng949.jpglink
Neighbours
Last played on
If You Love Me, Really Love Me
Jackie Trent
If You Love Me, Really Love Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061vvjg.jpglink
If You Love Me, Really Love Me
Last played on
Playlists featuring Jackie Trent
Jackie Trent Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist