Amanda ForsytheSoprano. Born 1976
Amanda Forsythe
1976
Amanda Forsythe Biography (Wikipedia)
Amanda Forsythe (born 1976) is an American light lyric soprano who is particularly admired for her interpretations of baroque music and the works of Rossini. Forsythe has received continued critical acclaim from many publications including Opera News, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and the Boston Globe.
Amanda Forsythe Tracks
Qual farfalletta (Partenope)
George Frideric Handel
Qual farfalletta (Partenope)
Qual farfalletta (Partenope)
Giulio Cesare (Da Tempeste)
George Frideric Handel
Giulio Cesare (Da Tempeste)
Giulio Cesare (Da Tempeste)
Falstaff - Act III
Giuseppe Verdi
Falstaff - Act III
Falstaff - Act III
Performer
Il primo ador
George Frideric Handel
Il primo ador
Il primo ador
Rinaldo: Dunque I lacci... Ah, crudel!
George Frideric Handel
Rinaldo: Dunque I lacci... Ah, crudel!
Rinaldo: Dunque I lacci... Ah, crudel!
Orphee et Eurydice: Act 2 from the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden
Christoph Willibald Gluck
Orphee et Eurydice: Act 2 from the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden
Orphee et Eurydice: Act 2 from the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden
The Creation [Die Schopfung] (H.21.2), Pt 3, no.34;Singt dem Herren alle Stimmen
Joseph Haydn
The Creation [Die Schopfung] (H.21.2), Pt 3, no.34;Singt dem Herren alle Stimmen
The Creation [Die Schopfung] (H.21.2), Pt 3, no.34;Singt dem Herren alle Stimmen
Thesee - Act 5 scenes 6-8
Paul ODette, Jean-Baptiste Lully, Laura Pudwell, Harry van der Kamp, Howard Crook, Ellen Hargis, Suzie LeBlanc, Olivier Laquerre, Amanda Forsythe, Boston Early Music Festival Orchestra & Boston Early Music Festival Chorus
Thesee - Act 5 scenes 6-8
Thesee - Act 5 scenes 6-8
Performer
