James Holland
James Holland Tracks
Kreuzspiel
Karlheinz Stockhausen
Kreuzspiel
Kreuzspiel
Conductor
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1996: Prom 19
1996-08-04T02:26:50
4
Aug
1996
Proms 1989: Prom 26
1989-08-11T02:26:50
11
Aug
1989
Proms 1985: Prom 12
1985-07-29T02:26:50
29
Jul
1985
Proms 1984: Prom 14
1984-08-01T02:26:50
1
Aug
1984
Proms 1981: Prom 27
1981-08-14T02:26:50
14
Aug
1981
