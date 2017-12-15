Teo GheorghiuSwiss actor and musician. Born 12 August 1992
Teo Gheorghiu
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1992-08-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/900924cc-4024-4bf6-855f-d9942c098692
Teo Gheorghiu Biography (Wikipedia)
Teo Gheorghiu is a Swiss-Canadian pianist and actor, born on August 12, 1992 in Männedorf in Canton of Zürich, Switzerland from Romanian and Canadian parents.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Teo Gheorghiu Tracks
Sort by
Tambourin Chinois
Fritz Kreisler
Tambourin Chinois
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxk8.jpglink
Tambourin Chinois
Butterfly Lovers Concerto, Part 2
Zhanhao He
Butterfly Lovers Concerto, Part 2
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Butterfly Lovers Concerto, Part 2
Butterfly Lovers Concerto, Part 1: Falling in Love
Zhanhao He
Butterfly Lovers Concerto, Part 1: Falling in Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Butterfly Lovers Concerto, Part 1: Falling in Love
Teo Gheorghiu Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist