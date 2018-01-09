Rinat Shaham
Rinat Shaham
Rinat Shaham (Hebrew: רינת שחם) is an Israeli born mezzo-soprano who has received numerous accolades for her international operatic, concert and recital performances.
Duke Bluebeard's castle Sz.48
Béla Bartók
Boots of Lead
Simon Holt
La Forza del Destino (The Force of Destiny) - Act IV
Giuseppe Verdi
