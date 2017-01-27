Gary Wilson
Gary Wilson (born October 1953) is an American experimental musician/performance artist best known for his 1977 album You Think You Really Know Me, after which he promptly retired from recording and performing concerts. He slowly gained a strong cult following during the 1980s and 1990s, and in the early 2000s became active again.
I Wanna Lose Control
You Keep On Looking
Dreams
Forgotten Lovers
Cindy
