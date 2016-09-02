CaravelliBorn 1930
Caravelli
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1930
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/900770af-26c9-42cc-bdfe-74edb5f1803e
Caravelli Biography (Wikipedia)
Caravelli (born Claude Vasori; 12 September 1930, Paris) is a French-Italian orchestra leader, composer and arranger of orchestral music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Caravelli Tracks
Sort by
Les Extra Terrestres
Caravelli
Les Extra Terrestres
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Les Extra Terrestres
Last played on
Caravelli Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist