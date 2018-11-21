João DonatoBorn 17 August 1934
João Donato
1934-08-17
João Donato Biography (Wikipedia)
João Donato de Oliveira Neto is a Brazilian jazz and bossa nova pianist from Brazil. He first worked with Altamiro Carrilho, and went on to perform with other musicians including Tom Jobim, Astrud Gilberto, as well as a host of others.
João Donato de Oliveira Neto was born in Rio Branco, the capital of the state of Acre, Brazil, on August 17, 1934. His father, also called João Donato, was a pilot and in his leisure hours liked to play the mandolin at home. His mother sang and the eldest sister, Eneyda, turned out to be a pianist. The youngest, Lysias, was more inclined to letters and became the main partner in his brother's compositions.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
João Donato Tracks
A Ra
João Donato
A Ra
Cala Boca Menino
João Donato
Cala Boca Menino
Chorou, Chorou
João Donato
Chorou, Chorou
It Didn't End (Nao Se Acabou)
João Donato
It Didn't End (Nao Se Acabou)
Amazonias
João Donato
Amazonias
Almas Irmas
João Donato
Almas Irmas
Space Pops (Dozzy Remix)
João Donato
Space Pops (Dozzy Remix)
Bad Denato
João Donato
Bad Denato
João Donato Links
