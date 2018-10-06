Shigeto
Shigeto Biography (Wikipedia)
Shigeto is the stage name of Zachary Shigeto Saginaw, an American electronic musician originally from Ann Arbor, Michigan. His music has a diverse sound, influenced by jazz, his fellow Ghostly artists, and other sources. His melodic, beat oriented songs are a unique blend of instrumental hip hop and electronic music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Shigeto Tracks
Off Dat
ZGTO
Off Dat
Off Dat
Fight Club
Shigeto
Fight Club
Fight Club
Detroit PT II
Shigeto
Detroit PT II
Detroit PT II
Sunset (feat. Shigeto)
Dabrye
Sunset (feat. Shigeto)
Sunset (feat. Shigeto)
Detroit Part 2
Shigeto
Detroit Part 2
Detroit Part 2
Detroit Part II (Edit) ASH SORT ENDING
Shigeto
Detroit Part II (Edit) ASH SORT ENDING
Detroit Part II (Edit) ASH SORT ENDING
Ice Breaker
Shigeto
Ice Breaker
Ice Breaker
There's A Vibe Tonight (feat. Kaleena Zanders)
Shigeto
There's A Vibe Tonight (feat. Kaleena Zanders)
There's A Vibe Tonight (feat. Kaleena Zanders)
There's A Vibe Tonight
Shigeto
There's A Vibe Tonight
There's A Vibe Tonight
Don't Trip (feat. Silas Green)
Shigeto
Don't Trip (feat. Silas Green)
Don't Trip (feat. Silas Green)
Pulse
Shigeto
Pulse
Pulse
What Are We Made Of?
Shigeto
What Are We Made Of?
What Are We Made Of?
Hurgo River Drive
Shigeto
Hurgo River Drive
Hurgo River Drive
Need Nobody
Shigeto
Need Nobody
Need Nobody
Do My Thing
Shigeto
Do My Thing
Do My Thing
Gently
Shigeto
Gently
Gently
Deep Breathing
Shigeto
Deep Breathing
Deep Breathing
City Dweller
Shigeto
City Dweller
City Dweller
