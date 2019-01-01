MabuluFormed 2000
Mabulu
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2000
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9006d21f-7aab-40df-877c-9707a8a73e89
Mabulu Biography (Wikipedia)
Mabulu is a band from Mozambique. Their name means "looking for a dialogue" in the Shangana language - a reference to the fact that the group comprises members from different generations.
Formed in 2000, their debut release was "Karimbo" but the recording of their first album in March that year was seriously affected by the heavy rains and cyclones along the Mozambican coast. In solidarity with the thousands of victims of the floods, they instead performed for disaster relief efforts. Their second release, Soul Marrabenta (Riverboat), came a year later.
Lead singer Chonyl died in Maputo in September 2007, aged 27.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mabulu Tracks
Sort by
Mabulu Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist