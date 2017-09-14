Joseph Paul Locke (born March 18, 1959) is an American jazz vibraphonist, composer, and educator.

Since moving to New York City in 1981, Locke has performed with Grover Washington Jr., Kenny Barron, Dianne Reeves, Eddie Daniels, Jerry Gonzalez, Rod Stewart, Beastie Boys, Eddie Palmieri, Eddie Henderson, Hiram Bullock, Bob Berg, Ron Carter, Jimmy Scott, Geoffrey Keezer, Mingus Big Band, and Randy Brecker.

He has toured extensively throughout the world as a leader and a guest soloist. Some highlights include a 16-city tour of Russia which culminated in a concert with the Moscow Chamber Orchestra under the direction of violist Yuri Bashmet; a 30-city tour of major capitals of Europe, performing Charles Mingus's magnum opus, "Epitaph", as a featured soloist under the direction of conductor Gunther Schuller; and duet concerts in Italy with avant-garde pianist Cecil Taylor.