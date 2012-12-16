The BeetsIndie band from New York
The Beets
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/90020cdb-4611-4680-8238-f0138ba24de1
The Beets Tracks
Sort by
Friends of Friends
The Beets
Friends of Friends
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Friends of Friends
Last played on
Cold Lips
The Beets
Cold Lips
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cold Lips
Last played on
The Beets Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist