Maryam MursalBorn 1 January 1949
Maryam Mursal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1950-01-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/90011f80-8a51-4776-a6e0-09d83726eedb
Maryam Mursal Biography (Wikipedia)
Maryam Mursal (Somali: Maryaam Muursaal, Arabic: مريم مرسل) (born January 1, 1950) is a Somali composer and vocalist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Maryam Mursal Tracks
Sort by
Nin Hun
Maryam Mursal
Nin Hun
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nin Hun
Last played on
Somali Udiida Ceb
Maryam Mursal
Somali Udiida Ceb
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Somali Udiida Ceb
Last played on
Kufilaw
Maryam Mursal
Kufilaw
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kufilaw
Last played on
Qax (The Refugee)
Maryam Mursal
Qax (The Refugee)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Qax (The Refugee)
Performer
Last played on
Lei Lei / I Feel Alone
Maryam Mursal
Lei Lei / I Feel Alone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lei Lei / I Feel Alone
Last played on
Latest Maryam Mursal News
Maryam Mursal Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist