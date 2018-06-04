Johnny BushBorn 17 February 1935
Johnny Bush
1935-02-17
Johnny Bush Biography (Wikipedia)
Johnny Bush (born February 17, 1935 as John Bush Shinn III in Houston, Texas) is a country music singer, songwriter, and drummer. Bush, nicknamed the "Country Caruso," is best known for his distinctive voice and as the writer of "Whiskey River," a top-ten hit for himself and Willie Nelson's signature song. He is still popular in his native Texas.
Johnny Bush Tracks
Walkin' In LA
And God Created Texas
Warm Red Wine
New Road Under My Wheels
Bob Said "Aw"
Don't Sing No Songs About Texas
Beneath A Neon Star
