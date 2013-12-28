James GovanBorn 1949. Died 18 July 2014
James Govan
1949
James Govan Biography (Wikipedia)
James Govan (September 2, 1949 – July 18, 2014) was an American Blues soul singer. His most recent album, I'm in Need, was released in 1996. He had also performed alongside such artists as The Boogie Blues Band and Charlie Wood. Govan had become one of the favorite musicians on Beale Street, known for his cavernous baritone voice. He routinely performed for over two decades at the Rum Boogie Café.
