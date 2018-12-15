Seefeel are a British post-rock band formed in the early 1990s by Mark Clifford (guitar, sequencing), Daren Seymour (bass), Justin Fletcher (drums), and Sarah Peacock (vocals and guitar). Integrating the production techniques of techno and electronica with guitar-based dream pop, they gained recognition for their 1993 debut EP More Like Space and first album Quique, both on the British independent label Too Pure. The band signed with electronic label Warp Records in 1994, also releasing an album on Rephlex in 1996. Following several subsequent releases, Seefeel went on an extended hiatus in 1997.

Following the reissue of Quique in 2007, Clifford and Peacock relaunched Seefeel and were joined by Shigeru Ishihara (DJ Scotch Egg) on bass, and former Boredoms drummer Iida Kazuhisa (E-Da). In 2010 they released the Faults EP (their first new recording in 14 years) followed shortly after by an eponymous LP in 2011, both on Warp.