Ben Moore (born January 2, 1960) is an American composer whose works include art song, musical theatre, cabaret, chamber music, choral music and opera. His songs have been recorded by Deborah Voigt, Susan Graham Nathan Gunn and Lawrence Brownlee on the EMI, SonyBMG, Warner Classics and Opus Arte labels. Other singers who have performed his music include Frederica von Stade, Jerry Hadley, Robert White, and Audra McDonald. Ben Moore – 14 songs was published by G. Schirmer in 2006. The Metropolitan Opera's farewell gala for Joseph Volpe, broadcast nationally on PBS in 2006, featured two of his operatic parody songs. His song cycles include So Free Am I commissioned by the Marilyn Horne Foundation, Ode to a Nightingale and Dear Theo. Moore wrote the score for the opera Enemies, a Love Story which premiered at Palm Beach Opera in February, 2015, and for Odyssey, commissioned by the Glimmerglass Festival.

Moore was born in Syracuse, New York and received a B.A. from Hamilton College and an M.F.A. from the Parsons School of Design.