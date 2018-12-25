Pierre FavreBorn 2 June 1937
Pierre Favre
1937-06-02
Pierre Favre Biography (Wikipedia)
Pierre Favre (born 2 June 1937) is a Swiss jazz drummer and percussionist born in Le Locle, Switzerland.
He recorded the album Singing Drums (ECM, 1984) with Paul Motian and Nana Vasconcelos. He also appears on the John Surman album, Such Winters of Memory. He has recorded with several well-known musicians, including Tamia, Michel Godard, Mal Waldron, Paul Giger, Jiří Stivín, Michel Portal, Samuel Blaser, the ARTE Quartett, and Barre Phillips.
Pierre Favre Tracks
Proměna První / Metamorphosis One
Jiří Stivín
Proměna První / Metamorphosis One
Proměna První / Metamorphosis One
Wood Song
Pierre Favre
Wood Song
Wood Song
