Parade were a British five piece girl group, who were formerly signed to Asylum Records. The band had five members: Emily Biggs (born 16 March 1990), Lauren Deegan (born 8 June 1989), Bianca Claxton (born 28 November 1989), Jessica Agombar (born 7 August 1990) and Sian Charlesworth (born 17 January 1987). On 11 February 2013, it was confirmed via the Parade Twitter account the group had split following the departure of Bianca Claxton. Agombar and Claxton have embarked on solo careers, with Agombar releasing the tracks "Bam Bam" and "Bam Bam Pt. 2" in 2014. Claxton released her debut EP Hi-5 on 17 May 2015 and entered the selection for the UK Eurovision Song Content entry in 2016. Agombar releasing her debut EP later in 2015; with Claxton releasing her debut album in the not-too-near future.