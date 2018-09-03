Julius KlengelBorn 24 September 1859. Died 27 October 1933
Julius Klengel
1859-09-24
Julius Klengel Biography (Wikipedia)
Julius Klengel (24 September 1859 – 27 October 1933) was a German cellist who is most famous for his etudes and solo pieces written for the instrument. He was the brother of Paul Klengel. A member of the Gewandhaus Orchestra at fifteen, he toured extensively throughout Europe as cellist and soloist of the Gewandhaus Quartet. His pupils include Emanuel Feuermann, Gregor Piatigorsky and Alexandre Barjansky. See: List of music students by teacher: K to M#Julius Klengel.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hymnus Op.57
Julius Klengel
Hymnus Op.57
Hymnus Op.57
