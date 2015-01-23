Tor MannBorn 25 February 1894. Died 29 March 1974
Tor Mann
1894-02-25
Tor Mann Biography (Wikipedia)
Tor Mann (25 February 1894 – 29 March 1974) was a Swedish conductor.
Mann was principal conductor of the Göteborgs Symfoniker from 1925 to 1939, and the Sveriges Radios Symfoniorkester from 1939 to 1959.
Tor Mann Tracks
Saul and David (Act 2: Prelude)
Carl Nielsen
