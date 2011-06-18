Christian EscoudéBorn 23 September 1947
Christian Escoudé
1947-09-23
Christian Escoudé Biography (Wikipedia)
Christian Escoudé (born 1947 in Angoulême, Charente, France) is a French Gypsy jazz guitarist.
He grew up in Angoulême and is of Romani descent on his father's side. His father was also a guitarist who was influenced by Django Reinhardt. When Escoudé was ten, his father began teaching him the guitar, and he became a professional musician at age fifteen. His style is a mix of bebop and gypsy jazz influences, featuring the use of vibrato, portamento, and fast runs.
He started work in a trio with Aldo Romano in 1972. By the 1980s, he was in John Lewis's quartet. He also played with Philip Catherine for a time. In his forties, he signed with the French division of Verve Records.
